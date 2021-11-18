Three and easy for Curry against Nets

Stephen Curry produced a three-point masterclass as the Golden State Warriors thrashed the Brooklyn Nets 117-99 to underscore their championship credentials yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry led the scoring with 37 points - 27 of them from outside the arc - to give the Warriors an emphatic win on the road over the Nets and former Golden State teammate Kevin Durant.

It was a superb all-round effort from the Warriors, who combined potent offence with a steely defensive display marshalled by Draymond Green.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Warriors, who took the lead late in the first half and never lost it. James Harden led the Nets' scorers with 24 points while Durant had 19.

The win cemented Golden State's lead at the top of the Western Conference with an NBA-best 12-2 record, and suggested they are genuine championship contenders once more after missing out on the play-offs for the past two seasons.

Curry said the Warriors are playing with "a chip on the shoulder" after tough seasons hampered by injuries to key personnel and Durant's departure.