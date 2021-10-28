Westbrook stars in James’ absence

The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of LeBron James and an injury scare to Anthony Davis yesterday morning (Singapore time) to beat the San Antonio Spurs in overtime.

Star forward Davis finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and four assists while Russell Westbrook weighed in with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 125-121 win over the Spurs in Texas.

But the Lakers, already without James, who was struggling with right-ankle soreness, were given a fright late in the fourth quarter when Davis crumpled to the court clutching his right knee.

He later recovered to help the Lakers close out their victory.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the team would monitor Davis' injury for a possible reaction and praised Westbrook, saying: "Last year we lost LeBron and (Davis) for a long stretch...

"To get a guy like Russ - if one of those guys is down, we have another guy that can put up a monster night."