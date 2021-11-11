6 players out for Covid-hit Germans

Germany winger Julian Draxler was ruled out injured ahead of their World Cup Group J qualifier against Liechtenstein tomorrow morning (Singapore time), a day after five other players were sent home following a positive Covid-19 result.

Defender Niklas Suele had tested positive and teammates Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Karim Adeyemi were sent into isolation following local health rules.

The Germans have already booked their berth at next year's tournament in Qatar by sealing top spot in Group J, so their absences won't be that crucial.

But the case of a national player testing positive has reignited a public debate over Kimmich's repeated refusal to get vaccinated.

"At the end of the day, everyone has the responsibility but also the right to refuse it," said Germany coach Hansi Flick.

"I think that if we want to get out of this pandemic, then we should get vaccinated."