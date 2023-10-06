Hakimi and Dembele among four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants

Paris St Germain's Randal Kolo Muani is among the four players who have been handed a one-match suspension.

PARIS - Paris St Germain (PSG) players Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa have been handed one-match suspensions for their role in homophobic chants, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (IFL) said on Thursday.

During last month's Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes, PSG fans were heard celebrating with homophobic chants directed at Marseille, and reports said PSG players were also involved.

The IFL handed the players suspensions from Oct 10 and decided to close the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes for two matches, one of which was suspended.

"The Club regrets that the Disciplinary Commission has opted for an excessive and collective measure, likely to undermine the work of dialogue and prevention undertaken by the Club with associations, institutions and fans," PSG said in a statement, adding that they will not appeal. - REUTERS