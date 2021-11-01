Football

Aguero taken to hospital after suffering chest pains

Nov 01, 2021 06:00 am

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 La Liga draw with Alaves yesterday morning (Singapore time).

During the first half, the Argentinian appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off. Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.Aguero eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided. - REUTERS

Chelsea's Reece James (far left) celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
Football

Chelsea pulling away as title rivals stumble

Football