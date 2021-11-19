Alves: Less hair, but desire’s the same

Dani Alves said he has returned to Barcelona to fight for his place, not "put his feet up", after the 38-year-old was presented to almost 10,000 fans at Nou Camp on Wednesday.

A grinning Alves kissed the badge in front of adoring Barca supporters chanting his name, before signing a contract on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta.

In the press conference that followed, Laporta even said he is open to the possibility of more ex-players returning, in response to a question about the future of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

Alves is back five years after leaving Barcelona, having won six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with the club. He played in the same team as Xavi Hernandez, who has made his own comeback as coach.

Said Alves: "I have a little less hair but that desire remains the same... I'm not here to put my feet up or enjoy life in Barcelona, I'm here to fight for my place and to play."