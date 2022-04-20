 Applause for Ronaldo was ‘moment of the game’, says Liverpool’s Klopp, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Applause for Ronaldo was ‘moment of the game’, says Liverpool’s Klopp

Soccer fans applaud on the seventh minute for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool on April 19, 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Apr 20, 2022 01:07 pm

(REUTERS) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo during their 4-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday was the “moment of the game”, as both sets of fans stood for a minute of applause following the death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in October last year they were expecting twins but said on Monday that one of the two babies had died.

The Portuguese forward, who did not play on Tuesday, was given a standing ovation by fans in the seventh minute, with Liverpool supporters singing, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” while their United counterparts applauded.

Both sets of players walked onto the pitch wearing black armbands.

“Pretty sure if you ask anybody about it, my moment of the game, even when it was very important and a great result, was the seventh minute when our people showed pure class,” Klopp told reporters.

“The whole stadium together showed pure class, in a moment where we obviously, everybody knew since yesterday, since I heard first time about it, so many things they are much more important in life than football.

“Obviously, we really feel for Cristiano and his family.” Former England striker Gary Lineker also praised the gesture.

“Lovely, moving and heartfelt round of applause for #Cristiano,” Lineker wrote on Twitter. “Well done @LFC.” Mohamed Salah scored twice in the game as Liverpool moved top of the Premier League.

