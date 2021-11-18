Argentina qualify for World Cup after ‘magnificent year’

Argentina drew 0-0 with Brazil to become the second South American team to qualify for World Cup 2022 yesterday morning (Singapore time), with coach Lionel Scaloni saluting his players at the end of what he called a "magnificent year".

The point at home, combined with results elsewhere, means Argentina join Brazil in securing their place in Qatar with between four and five games remaining and two more automatic spots up for grabs.

The feat comes four months after Scaloni led Argentina to the Copa America, their first major trophy in 28 years.

He said: "This was a magnificent year. Winning the Copa, qualifying for the World Cup unbeaten. It was a dream."

His opposite number Tite, however, angrily hit out at what he said was an "inconceivable" decision by the video assistant referee (VAR). He felt Argentinian defender Nicolas Otamendi should have been punished for elbowing winger Raphinha in the first half.

Said Tite: "It is impossible not to see Otamendi's elbow on Raphinha... A high quality VAR official cannot work this way.

"It's inconceivable. Inconceivable is not the word I want to use. I am using that word because I am polite." - REUTERS

