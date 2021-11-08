Arsenal close in on top-four spot after third straight win

ARSENAL 1

(Emile Smith-Rowe 56)

WATFORD 0

Arsenal closed in on the English Premier League's top four after a second-half goal from Emile Smith-Rowe gave them a 1-0 home win over Watford last night in manager Mikel Arteta's 100th league and cup game in charge.

The result lifted Arsenal one place up to fifth on 20 points from 11 games, above Manchester United and behind fourth-placed West Ham United on goal difference, with the Hammers at home to third-placed Liverpool this morning (Singapore time).

Since a 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City in August, the Gunners have been unbeaten in eight league games, winning six of those, including the last three.

"I think we always believed in ourselves and in each other, it was just about coming together as a team and we are such a family," Smith-Rowe told Sky Sports.

At the Emirates yesterday, he netted Arsenal's 100th league goal under Arteta as he drilled in a low shot from 18 metres after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had missed a first-half penalty for the hosts, who also had two goals ruled out for offside.

Bukayo Saka's early effort was disallowed and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster smothered Aubameyang's 35th-minute spot-kick before he also kept out a close-range Gabriel header with a superb reflex save.

But Foster was powerless in the 56th minute when Arsenal defender Ben White surged forward after winning possession in midfield and teed up Smith-Rowe, who found the back of the net with a first-time shot.

Aubameyang had a 73rd-minute goal chalked off and Joshua King missed Watford's solitary chance in the 86th minute before the visitors had Juraj Kucka sent off for a second yellow card after he fouled Arsenal's left-back Nuno Tavares.

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Leicester City drew 1-1 at Elland Road, with Raphinha's superb free-kick cancelled out by a Harvey Barnes curler.