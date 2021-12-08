Football

Arteta ‘very disappointed’ by Everton loss

Dec 08, 2021 06:00 am

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was "very disappointed" with his side's performance yesterday morning (Singapore time), after a 2-1 defeat by Everton saw them slip to seventh in the English Premier League.

The Gunners took the lead through Martin Odegaard's first-half strike, but late goals by Richarlison and Demarai Gray saw them suffer a second consecutive league loss.

"I'm very disappointed. I think in the first half we were inconsistent with the ball... we didn't have enough penetration or threat on the opponents' goal," said Arteta, whose side host Southampton on Saturday.

Odegaard admitted that Arsenal have a mindset problem, saying: "When you're leading 1-0, you get afraid to lose the win."

Everton boss Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, praised his side after ending an eight-game winless run. They will be hoping to build on it against Crystal Palace on Sunday. - REUTERS

Football