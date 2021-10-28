Football

Arteta wants Nketiah to stay at Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah. PHOTO: AFP
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he hoped Eddie Nketiah would stay at the club, after he scored in a 2-0 home win over Leeds United in the League Cup fourth round yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 22-year-old striker's contract runs out at the end of the season and he had been the subject of transfer interest in the summer.

After featuring 29 times last season, the Englishman has found first-team football hard to come by this term, having featured only twice this season, both times finding the net in the League Cup.

He pounced on a slack header towards his own goal from Liam Cooper in the 69th minute and scooped the ball over Illan Meslier with a mishit shot.

Fourteen minutes earlier, Calum Chambers opened the scoring from a corner as Arsenal booked a spot in the quarter-finals.

On Nketiah, Arteta said: "We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn't either way.

"I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I'm happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly."

