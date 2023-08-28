 Aston Villa team bus struck by brick following win at Burnley, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Aston Villa team bus struck by brick following win at Burnley

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 27, 2023 Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby scores their third goal past Burnley's James Trafford REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Aug 28, 2023 06:26 pm

A brick hit Aston Villa's team bus on Sunday as the side were travelling home from a Premier League clash at Burnley earlier on the day.

The Lancashire Police stated that a brick was thrown from a footbridge at the team bus as it travelled along the motorway, hitting the windscreen. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"We strongly condemn this behaviour and will support Lancashire Police in their efforts to find whoever was responsible," Burnley said in a statement.

Villa won the match 3-1 against Burnley after defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half. - REUTERS

