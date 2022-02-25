Barca to face Galatasaray, Sevilla play West Ham in Europa League last 16

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

(REUTERS) - La Liga giants Barcelona will face Turkish side Galatasaray in the last 16 of the Europa League, while six-time champions Sevilla will play English Premier League club West Ham United after the draw took place on Friday (Feb 25).

Barcelona, who defeated Napoli 5-3 on aggregate in the knockout stage play-offs, will face a struggling Galatasaray who are 13th spot in the Turkish top-flight.

West Ham have a tough task at hand against Sevilla, who are second in La Liga and famously dubbed as the Europa League specialists.

West Ham manager David Moyes previously worked in the Spanish top division, managing Real Sociedad in 2014-15.

In the other fixtures, Scottish champions Rangers, who stunned Borussia Dortmund 6-4 over two legs in the last round, will face Red Star Belgrade while Braga are up against AS Monaco.

Portuguese club Porto will face French side Lyon, Atalanta will take on Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig will face Russian side Spartak Moscow, who will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European football governing body Uefa earlier on Friday.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.

In the third-tier Conference League, Premier League side Leicester City will face France’s Rennes, Marseille will play Basel and Vitesse will take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Greek side PAOK will play Gent, PSV Eindhoven will face FC Copenhagen while Slavia Prague were drawn against LASK Linz. Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt will be up against Dutch team AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade will face Feyenoord.

Europa League last-16 draw

Rangers (Sco) v Red Star Belgrade (Srb)

Braga (Por) v Monaco (Fra)

Porto (Por) v Lyon (Fra)

Atalanta (Ita) v Bayer Leverkusen (Ger)

Sevilla (Esp) v West Ham United (Eng)

Barcelona (Esp) v Galatasaray (Tur)

RB Leipzig (Ger) v Spartak Moscow (Rus)

Real Betis (Esp) v Eintracht Frankfurt (Ger)

*First legs to be played on March 10, second legs on March 17.