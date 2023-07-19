 Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game

Bayern Munich thrash amateur side 27-0 in pre-season game
Jamal Musiala, seen here in action during a Bundesliga match last season, scored five goals in their 27-0 win over Rottach-Egern.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 19, 2023 03:23 pm

TEGERNSEE, Germany – If ninth-tier side Rottach-Egern thought Bayern Munich would use Tuesday’s pre-season match as a chance to gently shake off the rust after a lengthy break they were sadly mistaken, with the ruthless German champions running up a 27-0 victory.

The match was part of Bayern’s training camp at Tegernsee before they embark on a tour of Asia, which includes a match against Liverpool in Singapore on Aug 2.

Amateur side Rottach-Egern were all smiles as they posed for the pre-match photo, but the smiles quickly disappeared, when Jamal Musiala – whose late winner in the final game of last season secured the title for Bayern – opened the scoring in just the third minute.

Bayern were 18-0 up at half time before coach Thomas Tuchel changed his entire line-up for the second half, which was also one-way traffic.

Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Tel scored five goals each while Serge Gnabry netted a hat-trick, with 13 different players getting on the scoresheet.

“We’re further along than before, were very hard-working. It’s strenuous and challenging, but everyone’s ready,” Tuchel said after the game.

Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho will not face his old side Tottenham Hotspurs in Singapore after the withdrawal.
Football

Roma out of Singapore Festival of Football

Related Stories

Liverpool, Tottenham, Bayern to headline Singapore’s inaugural Festival of Football

Liverpool set to headline European football clubs’ pre-season tour to Singapore

Real draw Chelsea, Guardiola returns to Bayern in Champions League quarters

Playing against Rottach-Egern in pre-season has been a tradition for Bayern, who won 23-0 in 2019. Rottach-Egern managed to score twice in a match in 2018 before going on to lose 20-2. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

bayern munichFootballFOOTBALL MATCHES