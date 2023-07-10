Beckhams celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday with Prada party

Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram several photos of the celebration held at the Prada Caffe in Harrods department store in London.

LONDON – British celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham held a posh birthday celebration for their only daughter Harper, who turns 12 on Monday.

Victoria, 49, posted on Instagram on Saturday several photos of the celebration at the Prada Caffe in Harrods department store in London.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven! Chic!!” wrote the fashion designer and member of British girl group Spice Girls, as she tagged her football star husband David as well as sons Romeo and Cruz in the post.

Victoria is seen in the first photo with her arm around Harper, who is wearing a slip dress and is almost her mother’s height.

David, 48, posted similar photos of the birthday celebration on Instagram Stories. “Start of the birthday celebrations, HarperSeven @prada,” he captioned a photo of Harper with the birthday cake.

The milestone event came days after the couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on July 4, as well as Spice Girls singer Mel B’s update to The Daily Telegraph that Victoria will be joining the rest of the group in an upcoming project.

It would mark the group’s first reunion since their performance at the Olympics Games in London in 2012.

“We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together,” Mel B said.

“But this time, it was actually Victoria that was saying, ‘Come on, let’s all do something.’ So we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon.”