Ben Davis' ASEAN Cup participation threatened by NS default

Thailand’s national football team has included NS defaulter Ben Davis in its squad for the upcoming Asean Championship Cup, sparking debate about whether he will risk entering Singapore to face the Lions on Dec 17 at the Singapore National Stadium.

Davis, 24, was named in Thailand’s 26-man squad on Nov 26 for the regional tournament. However, his unresolved National Service (NS) obligations pose significant legal risks should he enter the country.

Born in Phuket, Thailand, to an English father and Thai mother, Davis moved to Singapore at age five and became a naturalized Singaporean citizen by nine. He attended the Singapore Sports School but left in 2015 to join Fulham’s academy in London.

In 2018, Davis, then 18, made history by becoming the first Singaporean to sign with an English Premier League club, Fulham.

However, his application for NS deferment to pursue his football career was rejected by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF). MINDEF emphasised that deferment is granted only when it serves Singapore’s national interests, not solely individual pursuits.

In February 2019, Davis failed to report for NS, leading MINDEF to officially declare him an NS defaulter. They added that Davis has been residing overseas without a valid exit permit.

The rejection of Davis’s deferment application sparked a parliamentary debate in 2018. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen underscored that the Enlistment Act applies equally to all and does not make exceptions for personal convenience or exceptional talent.

Ng cited the examples of swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, who received conditional deferments. He explained that their deferments were tied to specific performance expectations and could be revoked if those conditions weren't met.

Davis remained firm in his stance, and in October 2019, he declared he had no intention of fulfilling his NS obligations and did not regret his decision, stating that his priority was his football career.

Under Singapore’s Enlistment Act, NS defaulters face stiff penalties, including fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Davis has since represented Thailand internationally. In 2022, he scored his first international goal for Thailand during a SEA Games match against Singapore.

Even if Davis is no longer a Singapore citizen, he remains liable for offences committed under the Enlistment Act. This means he could still face arrest upon entering Singapore.