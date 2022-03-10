 Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates with Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo after the match. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 10, 2022 04:31 pm

MADRID (AFP) - Karim Benzema scored a quickfire hat-trick as Real Madrid fought back to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday (March 9) and move into the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Mbappe struck before halftime to put the French side 2-0 up in the last-16 tie and they created many chances to extend their lead as they dominated the first hour of the game.

Benzema equalised in the 61st minute, however, following a bad error from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who mishandled the ball inside the area and gifted it to the French striker.

Roared on by a sold-out crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and with PSG in panic mode, Benzema scored again in the 76th minute from Luka Modric’s pass and grabbed his third two minutes later after another costly mistake by a PSG defender to send the record 13-times European champions into the last eight.

“We lost in the first leg, we were losing at the break... It was very hard, but this is a Champions League match and we are Real Madrid,” Benzema told reporters.

“The comeback came due to a matter of mental strength. It was not a mistake by Donnarumma, it was my pressure on him. When we pressure like that, we can beat anyone. Every game is a final for us and today we saw that Real Madrid is alive.”

