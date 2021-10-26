Both coaches sent off in Roma-Napoli draw

Napoli's 100 per cent start to the Serie A season came to an end yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 0-0 draw at AS Roma, halting their winning run at eight matches.

Napoli are back on top of Serie A on goal difference, level on points with AC Milan.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands for dissent with nine minutes left. His Napoli counterpart Luciano Spalletti was shown a red card for what referee Davide Massa thought was sarcastic applause.