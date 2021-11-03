Brugge game much more important than Manchester Derby: Guardiola

Manchester City are focused on their Champions League Group A game against Club Brugge tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and will not be distracted by Saturday's derby against Manchester United in the English Premier League, said manager Pep Guardiola.

Last season's Champions League finalists City are second in Group A, a point behind the unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain with three games to play.

In the EPL, Guardiola's defending champions sit five points behind leaders Chelsea. But the Spaniard said, unlike the Champions League, they would have plenty of matches to catch up in the title race.

"This game is much more important than the United game. It gives us an incredible step forward to qualify for the last 16," he said yesterday.

"In the Premier League, there are many games, here just six (in the group stage) - now three left. The third and fourth games are the most important games and we need to take it seriously.

"It's just six games, lose more than one or two (and) it's difficult. We already lost in Paris."

City beat Brugge 5-1 away last month and Guardiola expects a backlash when the Belgian side visit the Etihad.

After losing their League Cup fourth-round game to West Ham United on penalties, City were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace at the Etihad last Saturday, but Guardiola does not want to dwell on the results.

"You win or lose but I'm only concerned with the way we play. The defeat was tough, you know the calendar how demanding it is," he said.