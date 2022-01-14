 Burnley's home game with Leicester postponed due to depleted squad, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Burnley's home game with Leicester postponed due to depleted squad

Burnley's home game with Leicester postponed due to depleted squad
It becomes the 20th Premier League match to be postponed this season.PHOTO: AFP
Jan 14, 2022 08:20 pm

Burnley's Premier League match at home to Leicester City on Saturday (Jan 15) has been postponed because they have a depleted squad due to Covid-19 cases and injuries among players, the league announced on Friday.

"The Premier League Board accepted Burnley's application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries," the league said in a statement.

It becomes the 20th Premier League match to be postponed this season due to Covid-19 cases and injuries at clubs.

Britain recorded 109,133 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, down from 129,587 on Wednesday and nearly 24 per cent lower over the last seven days compared to the week before.

Burnley are 18th in the league on 11 points, having played 17 matches, two points adrift of the safety zone. Leicester are 10th on 25 points after 18 matches.

Manchester City's Fernandinho lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League, in May 2021.
Football

Man City's revenue exceeds Man United's for first time

Related Stories

West Ham up to fourth as Bowen double sinks Norwich

Burnley striker Wood set for Newcastle medical: Sky Sports

United boss Rangnick unsure why Rashford is struggling

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

eplBURNLEYLeicester City