Carrick still in charge for Arsenal game

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be unable to take charge of the team for Friday morning's (Singapore time) English Premier League clash with Arsenal as his work visa is yet to be finalised, the club said yesterday, adding Michael Carrick will remain caretaker.

United named German Rangnick as interim boss until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick, 63, will then continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

"Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm," United said in a statement.