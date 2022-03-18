Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals, Liverpool get Benfica

The quarter-final first legs take place on April 5-6 with the return legs the following week.

Holders Chelsea will face 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.

In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 5-6 April and 12-13 April.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 26-27 April, and the second legs on 3-4 May.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the final on Saturday, 28 May after it was moved from St Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea and Real also met at the semi-final stage last season, with Thomas Tuchel's side winning 3-1 on aggregate before going on to beat Manchester City in the final.

The London club have never lost in five previous meetings with the Spanish giants.

Man City, who are seeking a first Champions League title, face an Atletico side hoping to do the Manchester double, after they dispatched Manchester United in the last round.

Liverpool, who are still on course for an unprecedented quadruple, have arguably the easiest tie among the three English teams. They face a Benfica side who stunned Ajax in Amsterdam in the last round.



Quarter-final draw:

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-final draw:

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich