Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham reach League Cup semi-finals

Brentford's Swedish defender Pontus Jansson (centre) reacts after scoring an own goal, on Dec 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - A much-changed Chelsea side featuring three teenaged debutants beat west London rivals Brentford 2-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals where they were joined by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday (Dec 22).

An own goal 10 minutes from time by Pontus Jansson broke the deadlock at Brentford before a Jorginho penalty sealed victory for Thomas Tuchel’s Covid-hit side.

In a thriller at Anfield, a weakened Liverpool side recovered from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits against Leicester City with Takumi Minamino levelling to make it 3-3 deep into stoppage time.

Minamino then spurned a chance to send Liverpool through in the ensuing penalty shoot-out as he blazed his effort over the bar. But Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher then saved Ryan Bertrand’s effort, his second save of the shoot-out, before Diogo Jota converted to win it for Liverpool.

In the night’s other London derby, hosts Tottenham beat West Ham United 2-1. Goals by Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura edged Antonio Conte’s side past West Ham who had equalised through Jarrod Bowen.

Arsenal beat third-tier Sunderland on Tuesday.

The draw for the semi-finals follows later on Wednesday.

