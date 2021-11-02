Chelsea not content with narrow wins: Chilwell

Chelsea have hardly looked troubled despite missing both strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in their last two English Premier League games.

On the contrary, they have flourished, scoring 10 goals as they thrashed Norwich City 7-0 and trounced Newcastle United 3-0. Left wing-back Ben Chilwell believes that is down to the Blues clicking well as a team.

"The manager is keen, tells us a lot, that we attack and defend together," said Chilwell yesterday, ahead of their Champions League tie at Malmo tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"So he wants defenders to score goals and he wants attackers to do the defensive side. That is why we are being a successful team. We're stepping on the pitch and are hungry every match. We're not happy with 1-0 wins, 2-0 wins."

Chilwell and right wing-back Reece James have certainly heeded manager Thomas Tuchel's instructions well.

James bagged a brace in the Newcastle win, taking his tally to four this term, while Chilwell has three, despite being out of favour earlier in the season.

Lukaku and Werner remain unavailable for the trip to Sweden, while Mason Mount is still out with an illness.