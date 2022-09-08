Chelsea reach verbal agreement with Potter to take over as manager

Graham Potter has taken Brighton to fourth in the table so far this season with six wins, one defeat and a draw.

LONDON - Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter to take over as the club's new manager and replace Thomas Tuchel, Sky Sports reported on Thursday.

Chelsea sacked Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

The London club finished third in the Premier League last season but are sixth with 10 points this term after six games, having lost at Leeds United and Southampton.

Tuchel joined Chelsea after the sacking of Frank Lampard and helped the club win the Champions League in his first season.

He also led them to the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup titles last season.

British media reported that Potter is expected to become the new Chelsea manager before their Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday.

Potter has taken Brighton to fourth in the table so far this season with six wins, one defeat and a draw.

The 47-year-old was appointed by Brighton in May 2019 and has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth-place finishes in his three seasons in charge.

He managed Swansea City in the Championship before joining Brighton. - REUTERS