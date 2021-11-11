Chiellini to miss Italy’s qualifiers

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini was yesterday ruled out of the Azzurri's World Cup qualifying deciders with Switzerland and Northern Ireland, after failing to recover from a thigh injury.

The 37-year-old centre-back's absence is a big blow for the European champions heading into Saturday morning's (Singapore time) clash in Rome against the Swiss, who trail Group C leaders Italy on goal difference, with two games remaining for both teams.

The pair are the only sides in contention for the group's sole guaranteed place at next year's World Cup.

Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini, who had also lost key forward Ciro Immobile, is also sweating over the availability of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.