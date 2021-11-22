City cruise to 3-0 win over Everton
Goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City cruise to a 3-0 win over Everton to move within three points of English Premier League leaders Chelsea yesterday.
City made light work of seeing off an Everton side still decimated by injuries to key players at the Etihad.
Pep Guardiola was also without Kevin de Bruyne after the Belgian tested positive for Covid-19 and the injured Jack Grealish, but City were still too strong for the Toffees.
After Sterling's opener, Rodri's stunning long-range drive into the top corner 10 minutes after the break ended the game as a contest. - AFP
