City wait on Grealish for Villa game, de Bruyne still not fit

Manchester City will take a late call on whether to include attacker Jack Grealish in the squad for tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) trip to his former team Aston Villa while playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has yet to train after having Covid-19, manager Pep Guardiola said.

England international Grealish, who joined City in August for £100 million (S$182.2m), has missed their last three games in all competitions because of an unspecified injury.

With de Bruyne expected to miss the English Premier League match at Villa, second-placed City might have to look elsewhere for a creative spark against Steven Gerrard's side.

"Kevin didn't train. He's negative the last test but didn't train any session. Jack trained yesterday and today (and) will be tested to see if he can travel," Guardiola told reporters.

"Kevin... needs time to be fit. People with Covid are tired and need time. He needs to be fit to show top form.

"Phil (Foden) and Jack are still in the same situation, maybe tomorrow they can play but not a lot of minutes. We're in a difficult position because players play a lot of minutes. We'll see what happens after we train."

Grealish has two goals and three assists in all competitions for City and Guardiola backed the 26-year-old to get better as he settles in.