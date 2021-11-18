Dutch deserve Qatar spot: Van Dijk, Depay

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said his country's World Cup qualification was deserved despite an anxious last two qualifiers before eventually booking their place at next year's tournament in Qatar.

The Dutch, who missed out on the 2018 Finals in Russia, secured top spot in Group G with a 2-0 win over Norway in Rotterdam yesterday morning (Singapore time) to finish ahead of Turkey.

The Turks sealed second spot and a play-off berth after coming from behind to beat Montenegro 2-1.

The Netherlands had let slip a chance in Montenegro last Saturday to earn early qualification and were anxious as they faced Norway, who needed victory to usurp them in the standings.

It was not until the last six minutes that the Dutch secured qualification with goals from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay.

"It was deserved. I don't think we gave anything away, nothing at all," insisted van Dijk. "After Saturday, we were asked to respond and we did an excellent job. There is still a lot of room for improvement, but it was all about the result."

Van Dijk said he had embraced the tension of the occasion, made more eerie by the fact no spectators were allowed into the stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"These are the games you want to play, there was a lot of pressure. I can't speak for everyone, but I was really looking forward to it.

"Of course, you don't really want to be in a situation like that, but it was the way it was and I think we showed real character. It was not easy to switch on again after Montenegro, but we did it," he added.

Van Dijk missed June's European Championship due to a serious knee injury sustained early last season with Liverpool, making World Cup qualification all the sweeter.

"I can't wait to lead this group of guys and create something beautiful. It's still a long way to the World Cup, but we deserved to qualify."

Joint-top scorer in Europe's qualifiers with 12 goals Depay agreed, saying: "It was deserved in the end. We had it in our own hands. It wasn't our best game but nobody cares about that now."

Oranje coach Louis van Gaal saw things differently, saying: "I think we had the game under control for the entire 90 minutes. The players executed our plans perfectly."

Van Gaal fractured his hip falling off his bicycle last Sunday and sat in a wheelchair in the VIP area, high in the stands, communicating via mobile phone with his assistants on the bench.

Meanwhile, in Group D, Ukraine pipped Finland to a play-off spot with only their second win in eight qualifiers as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 with the Finns going down by the same score to group winners and world champions France.

In Group E, already qualified group winners Belgium drew 1-1 with second-placed Wales, who will feature in next March's play-offs. - REUTERS

EUROPEAN TEAMS WHO HAVE QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP: Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands

TEAMS GOING INTO PLAY-OFFS: Seeded - Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Wales Unseeded - Turkey, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Ukraine