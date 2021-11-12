Eddie Howe confident Newcastle United will avoid the drop

Newcastle United's new manager Eddie Howe said that his first goal was to keep the club in the English Premier League following their dismal start to the season, adding that his team must "suffer" and "sacrifice" to stay up.

The Magpies are winless and second from bottom in the EPL, with five points from 11 games.

Speaking at his first press conference on Wednesday, two days after succeeding Steve Bruce, Howe said: "Obviously we need to try and address (their poor position) very quickly and move up the league and avoid relegation.

"I'm absolutely confident we can, but I make no promises on that."

The Englishman, 43, added that he believes in the squad's ability, but it's going to take a lot of hard work and sacrifice.

Bruce left the club by mutual consent last month, two weeks after Newcastle were acquired by a Saudi Arabia-backed group.

Howe had been out of work since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 after the Cherries were relegated from the EPL on the final day of the season.

He said that the time away from the sport had re-energised him, and made him better organised and more streamlined.

Howe, however, was not the Magpies' first choice. Newcastle had approached Villarreal coach Unai Emery, but the Spaniard turned them down.

Magpies' co-owner Amanda Staveley said the club had been "incredibly impressed" by Howe following a "rigorous recruitment process".

The British media reported that Newcastle's former Bournemouth players - Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie - voiced their support of Howe to Staveley.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer believes Howe is a "wise appointment".

He told BBC Radio 5: "They have a guy who knows the league, who knows what it is like in that position.

"He understands the league and what a big club Newcastle are and he will come back energised and it is a very wise signing."

While stressing that he did not want to look too far ahead, Howe said he wanted his side to play an entertaining brand of football.

"I feel I have a good idea of the team's strengths and weakness... the game is always about how much you commit one way or the other. But, if you watched my Bournemouth teams, they've always tried to play on the front foot and play brave attacking football," he said.

While he has never managed a club of Newcastle's stature, he said his time at unfashionable Bournemouth, whom he led from the fourth tier to the EPL during two spells in charge, would stand him in good stead.

"At Bournemouth the existence of the club was under threat if we failed - that is huge pressure," he said.

"It's a football club going out of business. I really felt that pressure and I lived it every day."

His first game in charge will be at home against Brentford on Nov 20, with daunting Christmas fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.