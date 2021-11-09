Eddie Howe confirmed as Newcastle manager

Newcastle United announced yesterday that they have appointed ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Amanda Staveley, the club's co-owner following the takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed group, said they have been "incredibly impressed" by Howe following a "rigorous recruitment process".

She hailed Howe's "transformational impact" with the Cherries, having taken them from the fourth-tier League Two through to the top-tier English Premier League with limited resources.

The 43-year-old, who had been out of a job since leaving Bournemouth after their relegation from the EPL last year, replaces Steve Bruce, who left the club last month.

After former Arsenal manager Unai Emery rejected Newcastle's approach, talks with Howe progressed last week.

He watched the Magpies' 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion from the stands last Saturday, alongside Staveley.

British media reported that Howe's former Bournemouth players, who are now with Newcastle - Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie - had voiced their support of him to Staveley.

In a club statement, Howe called the job a wonderful opportunity, adding that there is "a lot of work ahead of us".

The Magpies, who are second from bottom in the EPL with five points and still winless after 11 games, host Brentford after the international break.