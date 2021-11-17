England are World Cup contenders: Keane

Harry Kane scores the third of his four goals for England against San Marino from the penalty spot.

Former Manchester United and Ireland captain Roy Keane believes that England must "believe" they can win their first World Cup since 1966 when they head to Qatar next year.

Speaking after the Three Lions wrapped up their qualifying campaign with a 10-0 mauling of San Marino yesterday morning (Singapore time), the former midfielder was asked if a World Cup tilt should now be a realistic topic of discussion.

He said on ITV: "It has to be, I think with the players, the potential... obviously a lot can change over the next few months but yeah, at this moment in time, England have got to look at going to the World Cup believing they can compete."

England reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2018, before going one step further at July's European Championship before falling at the final hurdle on penalties to Italy.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, meanwhile, said that the quality of England's young talent is cause for optimism.

He said on ITV: "A lot of young players coming through and a lot of positivity for Gareth (Southgate) to build on, so you can't complain, you can't argue with it.

"I think it is great, I just can't wait for us to play some really top-end calibre teams so we can see exactly where we are."

England boss Southgate has backed Harry Kane to overtake Wayne Rooney as the country's all-time leading scorer, after the Tottenham Hotspur striker netted four goals against the Group I minnows.

The Three Lions booked their place in a seventh successive World Cup Finals as Kane took his international tally to 48 goals and moved joint-third on the all-time list with Gary Lineker.

The 28-year-old, who scored a hat-trick against Albania last week, is five goals behind record scorer Rooney.

"I think that will definitely be one of his goals," Southgate told reporters.

REMARKABLE

"And the remarkable thing is we haven't given him the opportunities of nights like tonight (against lower-ranked teams) too often... He understood that, but he has huge personal ambitions as well as the team ones.

"He showed again the clinical nature and the mentality he has got. It is almost not 'if' he is going to break the record but 'when'. And what he might do with it once he is beyond that point."

Kane took his calendar-year haul for England to a new record of 16, becoming the first England player to score back-to-back hat-tricks since Tommy Taylor in 1957 and the first to score four in a match since Wright against San Marino in 1993.

The Three Lions also found the net via Harry Maguire, Emile Smith-Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka and a Filippo Fabbri own goal.

England's sixth-highest scorer Michael Owen (40 goals) was less enthused than Southgate, tweeting: "Rapidly falling out of love with watching international football barring the big tournaments.

"I think a lot of people feel the same way. Half of these games are absolutely pointless. A restructure is needed."

England topped Group I with 26 points from 10 games, six clear of second-placed Poland, who lost 2-1 at home to Hungary, but have qualified for the play-offs.