England beat China 6-1 to reach World Cup last 16, Denmark also through

England's Lauren James celebrates scoring their third goal against China with Alex Greenwood and Katie Zelem.

ADELAIDE – It was no surprise England coach Sarina Wiegman praised Lauren James for doing “special things” after the forward led the way in a 6-1 win over China on Tuesday, helping the team storm through to the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup as Group D winners.

James was the standout player of the night with two goals, three assists and a disallowed goal, while Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly were also on target.

China got their solitary goal through a Wang Shuang penalty.

The Lionesses’ 6-1 scoreline also matched their record win at a Women’s World Cup – they thrashed Argentina 6-1 in the 2007 group stage when the tournament was held in China.

“I am very delighted. What I said before the game, we are going to do things a bit different. It shows how adaptive this team is. I think today it worked really well, players felt comfortable,” said Wiegman, whose team advanced with a perfect nine points from three games.

“We want to use the quality we have. James feels good, she did special things today. Unfortunately that one goal was cancelled. I think what we expected for China was them to press a little high, I don’t think they didn’t expect us to play this way and they didn’t find a solution.”

Russo gave the European champions the perfect start with a goal in the fourth minute and Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

Asian Champions China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight editions of the World Cup, came out firing in the second half and got a goal back through a Wang’s spot kick.

James grabbed her third goal of this tournament, however, before Kelly and Daly also found the net to give England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

The icing on the cake for James was being named Player of the Match by the stadium announcer as England fans stuck around to sing “Sweet Caroline” and cheer on the team as they made their way around for a lap of honour.

“Again another day of what dreams are made of. I am happy for the team, we are looking forward to the next round,” the 21-year-old, the youngest to be directly involved in five goals in a single Women’s World Cup match, told ITV.

“I felt free, whether I am on the wing or the middle I am just happy to be on the pitch... Each game I am looking to improve and get better. (Nigeria will be) very tough, every team has been tough.”

Denmark defeated Haiti 2-0 in the other Group D match to finish second and will face co-hosts Australia next.

Captain Pernille Harder converted a first-half penalty to register her maiden Women’s World Cup goal, while substitute Sanne Troelsgaard sealed the result in stoppage time.

The result ends a long drought for the Danes, who last advanced to the knockout stage in 1995. - REUTERS, AFP