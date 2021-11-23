England manager Southgate signs two-year extension

Gareth Southgate said yesterday he was excited to sign a two-year contract extension as England manager after an "incredible experience" during his five years at the helm.

His deal was set to expire after next year's World Cup. But he has been rewarded by the Football Association after England reached the Euro 2020 final - their best performance at a major tournament for 55 years.

Southgate, who also masterminded a run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has transformed his team into serious contenders after years of underachievement.