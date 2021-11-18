EPL chief steps down after reports of pressure from clubs

English Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman will step down at the end of next January, just 19 months after taking charge, the English top flight announced yesterday.

The confirmation of Hoffman's departure follows media reports that he was under pressure from clubs to step down in the wake of a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium's takeover of Newcastle United.

Hoffman said in a statement: "Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the League through its next exciting phase."

Hoffman, who was appointed in April last year and took over in June, was described as an "outstanding candidate" by Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, but British media reported that he had lost the confidence of EPL chairmen in recent weeks.

Most clubs opposed the EPL's decision to clear Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to buy Newcastle last month.

Eighteen of the league's 20 clubs also voted in favour of a temporary rule to stop teams from agreeing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, in a move to restrict Newcastle's new owners.