 Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euros, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euros

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euros
Christian Eriksen, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract with Thomas Frank's side until the end of the season.PHOTO: AFP
Feb 01, 2022 12:38 pm

LONDON (AFP) - Christian Eriksen has completed a remarkable return to the English Premier League, signing for Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last year's European Championship.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract with Thomas Frank's side until the end of the season.

The Tottenham player left Inter Milan last month by mutual consent. The pacemaker meant he was not allowed to play in Italian football, but other leagues do not have the same rules.

"Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance," read a club statement, saying he had joined after completing a medical assessment.

Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark's Under-17 early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.

"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford," he said.

Bentancur is on a contract running up to 2026 in a deal worth S$28.83 million, while Kulusevski arrived on loan until June 2023 for 10 million euros.
Football

Spurs sign Kulusevski, Bentancur

Related Stories

Man U say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim

Police chief calls for Premier League talks to tackle disorder

Man United winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

"He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat."

Football: Denmark’s Eriksen ‘awake’ in hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

eplbrentfordchristian eriksenDenmarkPLAYER TRANSFERS