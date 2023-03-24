Fans in S’pore can catch 9 EPL matches for free next weekend

Liverpool's visit to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on April 1 is one of the nine matches that will be broadcast to those who sign up for the complimentary access.

Football fans in Singapore will get to watch up to nine English Premier League matches for free next weekend.

Local telco StarHub announced on Friday that it will be offering free EPL content for those who sign up for complimentary access to its Premier+ streaming platform from April 1-2.

The number of these complimentary passes is capped, but StarHub declined to share the limit, only saying that customers will receive them on a “first-come, first-served basis”.

Among the games taking place next weekend is a mammoth clash between last season’s top two sides, Manchester City and Liverpool, at 7.30pm on April 1. Defending champions Man City, who are sevens points adrift of leaders Arsenal, are still in the hunt for a third consecutive league title.

The following day, fifth-placed Newcastle United host third-placed Manchester United at 11.30pm, with both sides eager to gain an edge in the race for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification next season.

Football fans can sign up for free Premier League access at www.starhub.com/freepl from Friday. Successfully registered customers will receive their personal access codes through e-mail for logging into StarHub TV+ service on Android smart TVs, web browsers, or mobile devices.

StarHub announced in February 2022 that it had acquired broadcast rights for the EPL for the next six years. This broke a 12-year streak by rival telco Singtel that began in 2010.

But StarHub faced a host of technical issues in the first weekend of the EPL season, which kicked off last August, leading to the telco issuing an apology and telling customers it was “deeply sorry” for the disruption.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority later shared in a report that StarHub, which has more than 1.5 million subscribers, recorded 1.92 and 1.96 complaints per 10,000 subscribers, in August and September, respectively.

This meant they received the fourth-highest number of complaints among companies in the sector during that period, only behind virtual mobile telcos Vivifi, CMLink and RedONE.