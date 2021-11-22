Focus back on the Glazers after Ole’s sacking

Manchester United's reluctant decision to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday left them in limbo but with the Norwegian gone, the spotlight will once again turn to the club's ownership and senior leadership.

In the eight years since United's last English Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, all experienced and respected managers, failed to make the team even close to being genuine title contenders.

Former Ferguson player Solskjaer did manage to change the mood around the club for a large part of his three years in charge and made a series of improvements at various levels, including the academy.

But the disastrous slump in form this season left him looking a forlorn figure unable to halt a series of dreadful performances and shocking results, culminating in Saturday's 4-1 defeat by lowly Watford.

More than a quarter of EPL clubs have changed managers this season, but unlike them, United have no plan in place for Solskjaer's successor.

Indeed, the lack of forward planning left the club in the bizarre situation of making one of Solskjaer's coaching staff, Michael Carrick, a de facto "pre-interim" manager.

United said in a statement that former player Carrick will "now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season".

That status for Carrick not only suggests a lack of confidence in his ability but also indicates that United have no clear idea of who they want to take charge in the long term.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Ajax Amsterdam's Erik ten Hag have all been linked with the permanent position, with ex-France and PSG coach Laurent Blanc seen as an interim option.

At most top clubs, the search for a manager would be the responsibility of a director of football, or senior leadership figures.

But at United, the structure, and individual roles within it, is far from clear with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on the way out, John Murtough the football director and Darren Fletcher the technical director who also helps out on the training ground.