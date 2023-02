'Focused' Klinsmann motivated to bring success to South Korea

Jurgen Klinsmann took charge of Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup.

SEOUL – Jurgen Klinsmann is “focused and motivated” to bring success to South Korea, a top football official said on Tuesday, defending the German’s appointment as head coach.

The 58-year-old had a successful career as a striker for clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, but some South Korean fans have questioned his record as a coach.

“Jurgen Klinsmann is a strong personality,” Michael Muller, a Korea Football Association official who oversaw the selection process, told a news conference.

“From the first second (of the interview) it was clear he wanted the job. He was focused, motivated and he was interested. He wants success.”

Klinsmann took charge of Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, losing to eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals.

In 2011, he was appointed head coach of the United States, but was sacked in 2016 after two World Cup qualifying defeats.

His most recent coaching position, in 2019-20, lasted only 10 weeks at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Muller also defended his fellow German’s track record.

“Football is not only tactics. Football is individuality. It’s about teamwork, how to motivate your team in special situations,” he said.

“Jurgen Klinsmann absolutely has tactical abilities.”

Klinsmann succeeds Paulo Bento, who took South Korea to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

“I am very happy and honoured to be following in the footsteps of great coaches who have directed the Korean national team, from Guus Hiddink to former coach Paulo Bento,” he said.

“I know that the Korean national team has been improving and achieving results over a long period of time.

“I will do my best to achieve successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup.”

Klinsmann signed a three-year contract and will arrive in Seoul next week.

His first match will be a friendly against Colombia on March 24. - AFP