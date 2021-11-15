Four-goal Mbappe sends World Cup warning

France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates one of his four goals against Kazakhstan.

Kylian Mbappe said holders France were going to next year's World Cup Finals to win it after he hit four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan that secured qualification.

Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe grabbed a first-half hat-trick yesterday morning (Singapore time), making him the first France player to achieve that feat in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985.

He added a late fourth to complete the rout as France booked their ticket to Qatar at a Parc des Princes awash with red, white and blue flags.

"The match ball is already in my locker," Mbappe said.

"The most important thing was qualification because we wanted to give ourselves the opportunity to defend our title.

"A World Cup is a dream, an aim, it's everything and it's a unique chance to play in a team that can win it. We are going over there to win it."

Karim Benzema (two), Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot also found the net.

The result left France top of Group D on 15 points from seven games, four ahead of second-placed Finland, whom they visit in their final match on Wednesday morning.

In Brussels, Belgium defeated Estonia 3-1 to top Group E and join Denmark, Germany, Brazil and Les Bleus as the first five sides to book their tickets to Qatar 2022.

France coach Didier Deschamps heaped praise on an effervescent performance and singled out his front line, who ripped the visitors apart with crisp one-touch passing.

"The aim was to qualify, but we did it in style too, and you could see the enjoyment the players got from playing together and how they shared things, notably the forwards," he told French television.

Deschamps fielded a 3-4-3 formation with Kingsley Coman deployed as a right wing-back and the attack-minded strategy produced an avalanche of goals.

The floodgates opened after Mbappe fired France into a sixth-minute lead with a superb first-time shot from a Theo Hernandez assist, with the home side always two gears ahead of the Kazakhs.

Mbappe added the second in the 12th minute with a simple finish into an empty net past a defender after Coman raced down the right, and he completed a first-half hat-trick in the 32nd minute when he headed home a cross from Coman.

The French never took their foot off the pedal after the break and soon increased their advantage with two quick-fire goals from Benzema, who poked in the fourth from a Hernandez assist before Mbappe turned provider.

Rabiot scored his first international goal in the 75th minute as he headed in Griezmann's corner before the latter netted his 42nd goal with a penalty, overtaking Michel Platini as his country's third-highest scorer.

The brilliant Mbappe put the icing on the cake three minutes before the end with a sublime finish into the bottom-right corner from a fine assist by substitute Moussa Diaby, with the home crowd already in full swing.

Benzema was delighted after combining with Mbappe to devastating effect up front.

"We've shown that we are compatible, that we can play together and have fun while scoring, creating goals and playing for the team," he said. "I am so happy to have played as I did and above all to have won."

Belgium, who lost to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, climbed to an unassailable 19 points in Group E, after Christian Benteke scored early and Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard added second-half goals in their 3-1 win over Estonia.

But it was a wasteful display from Belgium, who were without the injured Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi.

Over in Montenegro, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk blasted his team's second-half performance, describing their 2-2 draw with the hosts as "awful" and "outrageous".

The Dutch would have qualified for Qatar 2022 with a win in Podgorica and they were well set after a Memphis Depay double gave them a 2-0 lead.

But Ilija Vukotic marked his international debut with a goal in the 82nd minute to give the hosts hope and four minutes later, Nikola Vujnovic looped in a header to grab the draw.

"The way we played in the second half was just outrageous," van Dijk told broadcaster NOS.

"We always want to have the ball, we all want to play football, attack and score. But football is also knowing how to defend."