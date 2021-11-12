Gerrard named as Villa boss; ex-Liverpool players call for patience

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard was confirmed as Aston Villa's new manager yesterday as the 41-year-old ended his 31/2-year stint with Rangers.

In a statement, Villa's chief executive Christian Purslow said Gerrard's "ambitions, philosophy and values" matched the club's as they appointed him to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked after five straight defeats in the English Premier League.

Last season, Gerrard led Rangers to their first Scottish Premier League title since 2011, ending arch-rivals Celtic's nine-year domination as they finished the league unbeaten.

In a statement, Rangers chairman Douglas Park thanked Gerrard for restoring the club back at the top of Scottish football and providing them with "unforgettable moments".

Villa will be Gerrard's first senior coaching role in England.

The former midfielder, who played more than 700 games for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 and won nine trophies with the Reds, expressed pride at his appointment.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," he said in a statement, adding that he was impressed by how ambitious they are.

Villa's recent loss of form has left them in 16th position in the table and only two points off the relegation zone.

Ex-Liverpool players Michael Owen and Stan Collymore said they hope Gerrard will be given time in the EPL, which has already seen five coaching casualties after just three months into the season.

Owen tweeted: "I just hope everyone gives him time to make his mark and add to the club's great history."

Despite the pressure, former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton believes Gerrard has the right ingredients in place - good players, a good fan base and the club's financial backing.

He told BBC Radio 5: "Everyone wants to play it out from the back, they think that's the only way you can play football. But you've got to find the ways and means to win and Steven will look at that. He's got a winning mentality."