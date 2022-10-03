Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man United 6-3

It was Erling Haaland's (left) 17th goal of the season for City, and Phil Foden's first Premier League treble.

MANCHESTER - Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Since conceding four times inside the first 45 minutes at Brentford in August, United had bounced back with four consecutive Premier League wins to offer hope they are heading in the right direction under new manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the Red Devils were given a rude awakening of the gulf that still exists between the Manchester giants. City could have scored many more than the four they managed in a blistering first-half performance that swept away any doubts caused by an inconsistent start to the season from Pep Guardiola’s men.

Within four minutes, it took two goal-line clearances and a fine save from David de Gea to deny Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva the opening goal. Four minutes later, City did open the floodgates when Foden swept home Silva’s cross for the Manchester native’s first derby goal.

Soon after, Ilkay Gundogan’s free-kick hit the post and Foden blasted another big chance wide before Haaland inevitably made his mark.

United were left to bemoan the absence of Raphael Varane to defend a de Bruyne corner as he received treatment on an ankle injury that forced him off at half-time.

Without the Frenchman, there was no match for Haaland’s presence in the penalty box as his header crossed the line before Tyrell Malacia’s attempted clearance.

Moments later, City showcased their ability to counter-attack as Jack Grealish fed de Bruyne, who perfectly picked out Haaland to convert on the stretch at the back post.

Haaland then turned provider with a low cross that Foden converted to leave United trailing 4-0 at half-time for the third time in a year.

Unlike, in a 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford by Liverpool last season and at Brentford, there was some semblance of a United response after the break.

Antony smashed home his second goal in as many Premier League appearances since a £82 million (S$131 million) move from Ajax Amsterdam. But Haaland quickly retook centre stage with a thumping finish to meet Sergio Gomez’s cross in the 64th minute.

City were on course to match the record margin of victory in a Manchester derby when Haaland set up Foden to smash home and complete his hat-trick.

That was Foden’s final involvement as he was withdrawn in a quadruple change as Guardiola could afford to also hand a rest to de Bruyne, Gundogan and Grealish.

United took advantage of City taking their foot off the accelerator in the final 10 minutes as substitute Anthony Martial scored twice to cut the arrears. The Frenchman bravely headed in the rebound after Ederson parried Fred’s shot and then emphatically fired home from the penalty spot.

No City player had scored a hat-trick against their bitter rivals since Francis Lee in 1970 and in the space of 90 minutes two men achieved the feat.

“We scored six goals, what can I say, it’s amazing,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

“To win at home, score six goals, it’s nice. You can feel it all the time. You can see the passes we give each other. We always want to go forward and to attack. It’s what I love about the team.”

It was a chastening first experience of the Manchester derby for United midfielder Christian Eriksen and boss ten Hag. Eriksen made no excuses after United’s four-game winning run in the league came to a painful end.

“Everyone feels it was a very bad day at the office. We started on the wrong foot. They had chances straight from kick-off. We can only blame ourselves,” Eriksen said.

“We let them be at their strength. The main focus from this game will be on ourselves. There are a lot of things we need to change and a lot of things we need to do better.”

Pep Guardiola's side moved to within a point of Arsenal at the top of the standings and a bruised United remained in sixth place, nine points off the top. AFP, - REUTERS