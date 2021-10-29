Hammers knock holders Man City out; Reds and Spurs advance

Holders Manchester City were eliminated from the League Cup by West Ham United after a penalty shoot-out at London Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time), ending the Citizens' four-year domination of the competition.

The game went to penalties after ending goalless and the Hammers triumphed 5-3 on spot-kicks to progress to the quarter-finals. Substitute Phil Foden missed the first penalty for City and Said Benrahma converted the final kick to send the Hammers through.

With Manchester United knocked out in the previous round, also by West Ham, it means the Cup will be won by a non-Manchester club for the first time since 2015.

Joining the Hammers in the last eight yesterday were Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and Leicester City. Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland secured their quarter-final spots a day earlier, with the draw to be held tomorrow.

DESERVING

"You win some, you lose some but with the resilience and the honesty we showed, we deserved to get over the line," said West Ham assistant manager Stuart Pearce.

City boss Guardiola said: "We played in a really good way, creating chances against a team who defended deep. On penalties, they were better... Congratulations to West Ham."

Liverpool, with 11 changes to the side who thrashed Manchester United 5-0 in the EPL last Sunday, won 2-0 at Championship side Preston North End with second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, who improvised with a scorpion-kick goal.

Reds boss Juergen Klopp admitted that they did not play well, but got the job done.

Tottenham Hotspur also progressed after a 1-0 win at Burnley, with Lucas Moura grabbing the 68th-minute winner with a header from a Emerson Royal cross in a disappointing game.