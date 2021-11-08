Hammers knock Liverpool off third spot as Moyes finally gets win over Reds

EPL WEST HAM UNITED LIVERPOOL 3 2 (Alisson 4-og,

Pablo Fornals 66,

Kurt Zouma 74) (Trent Alexander-Arnold 41,

Divock Origi 82)

West Ham United manager David Moyes has waited 11 long years for an English Premier League victory against Liverpool and few would begrudge his joyous celebrations after it finally arrived in a memorable 3-2 win for his side on Monday morning (Nov 8, Singapore time).

Moyes had not tasted victory against the Anfield club in his last 14 league meetings as manager of Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham, losing 10 and drawing four.

But he finally cracked the code and there was no doubting West Ham deserved it as an own goal by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and goals by Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma after the break sent West Ham above Juergen Klopp’s side into third place in the standings.

“It’s been hard to beat Liverpool over my career, they’ve been a very good side, so I was very pleased to get it today,” said Moyes, who is in his second spell as West Ham manager after saving them from relegation in his first.

“Even when it went to 3-1, it was never comfortable, Liverpool were very good and we had to work hard to keep them out.

"What the supporters really want to see is a winning team and they’re beginning to see a team that’s winning a lot more now. It was a terrific effort from the players and we even could have scored a couple more.”

What always looked like a tough fixture for Liverpool began badly when Alisson, who endured a difficult outing, flapped a cross into his own goal after four minutes, while under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna. The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR (video assistant referee) check.

Liverpool were rarely allowed to find their usual fluency, but they were level by half-time thanks to a moment of magic from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back played a short free-kick to Mohamed Salah, who stopped the ball for Alexander-Arnold to curl it past Lukasz Fabianski.

HAMMERING AWAY

Those expecting the visitors to find another gear after the break were left disappointed as it was West Ham who took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Craig Dawson hit the bar for West Ham early in the second half as Liverpool wobbled at the back, before Fornals restored West Ham’s lead in the 66th minute and Zouma rose to head in West Ham’s third in the 74th minute.

Substitute Divock Origi gave Liverpool a lifeline with a shot on the turn in the 82nd minute and Sadio Mane should have levelled in stoppage time but the hosts clung on for a victory that would be celebrated into the night by the home fans.

West Ham have now won four successive league games and they have their best points haul after 11 games since 1981.

They have also qualified for the knockout phase of the Europa League and the mood in east London is vibrant.

“I’m hugely proud (to have turned West Ham around),” Moyes said. “The way the players have gone about it, you talk about me turning it around, these players were close to relegation.

“Now we’re pushing for Europe.”

REDS' UNBEATEN RUN OVER

West Ham’s win ended Liverpool’s joint club record 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions and they will go into the international break in third place, one ahead of Klopp’s side.

The German coach complained about West Ham’s opening goal after four minutes, insisting that Alisson had been impeded by Ogbonna while trying to catch the ball.

"The first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper, the arm goes into Alisson’s arm so how can he catch it? That makes no sense,” said Klopp.

“People will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that.”

But in reality, his side were not at their best especially in the second half, as they were outmuscled by West Ham and Klopp conceded that his men were not their usual clinical selves.

“We were not that calm in the decisive moments,” he said. “We can be better 100 per cent, you cannot always play your best result, you have to grind out a result but they scored three goals and we didn’t.” – REUTERS