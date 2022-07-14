Henderson has done a good job as Reds captain, say legends Rush and Hyypia

Liverpool are a finely tuned machine and while star players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk often dominate headlines, at the centre of it is captain Jordan Henderson.

Since Henderson was handed the captain's armband in 2015, he has helped the team clinch Champions League and Premier League titles in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

His performances in the 2019-2020 season saw him named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

Reds legends Ian Rush and Sami Hyypia, who were both captains, praised the job that Henderson has done as the team's skipper.

Rush, who was the club's captain from 1993 to 1996, said: "You have different types of captains. Like when I was when I wasn't a great shouter, I like to do my talking on the pitch. You set an example for the people… when people are not playing you tell them, I was talking all the time and when you talk all the time people don't stop listening to you."

The 60-year-old was speaking on the sidelines of a football clinic held at Eden Hall on Thursday (July 14).

The clinic, which was organised by Liverpool, saw Hyypia participate in various drills with about 30 children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rush added: "You have to set an example and that's what Jordan Henderson is doing - he's working really hard, he's a fantastic captain. Jordan Henderson runs for 90 minutes, he gives everything he's got and that's what makes Jordan a great captain."

Hyypia, who captained the side from 2001 to 2003, added that Henderson was also helped by his teammates.

The 48-year-old said: "He's done brilliantly but it's not a one man job - his deputies help keep everything together. What we did in the past as well, there are many leaders on the field and I was similar as Ian in the sense that I was leading more by example than shouting. But Jordan has done very well."