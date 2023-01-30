 Holders Liverpool beaten 2-1 by Brighton in FA Cup, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Holders Liverpool beaten 2-1 by Brighton in FA Cup

Holders Liverpool beaten 2-1 by Brighton in FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrating after scoring the winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 30, 2023 12:00 am

BRIGHTON – Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time.

Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before half-time and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

It was the second time Brighton defeated Liverpool this month, having also beaten Jurgen Klopp’s side 3-0 in a Premier League game.

Liverpool’s teenage midfielder Elliott put them ahead in the 30th minute with a low shot into the far corner following a clever pass from Mohamed Salah.

Brighton equalised nine minutes later when Dunk got a flick on a long-range effort from Tariq Lamptey which deflected into the goal, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker wrong-footed.

Salah missed a good chance in the second half and so did Solly March for Brighton before Mitoma controlled the ball on the half volley before firing home a dramatic late winner. REUTERS

The FA Cup trophy on display before a third round match between Gillingham and Leicester City on Jan 7.
Sports

FA Cup trophy to make first Singapore stop on Jan 26

Related Stories

BBC sex-noise culprit during Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup clash revealed

Arsenal book FA Cup date with Man City after hard-earned win over Oxford

Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FA CupliverpoolBrighton & Hove Albion