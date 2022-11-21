 'I speak when I want', says Cristiano Ronaldo about his interview, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

'I speak when I want', says Cristiano Ronaldo about his interview

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gives a press conference at Shahaniya Sports Club in Al Samriya, Doha, on Nov 21, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 21, 2022 04:40 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room in the World Cup.

The Portugal captain said that he is not worried about how his actions will impact the squad, adding that he feels great about their chances of winning the World Cup.

"In my life, the best timing is always my timing," Ronaldo told a news conference on Monday.

"I don't have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.

"It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I'm sure it (the interview) won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus."

After missing Thursday's friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon due to a stomach problem, Ronaldo has been training as usual with team mates since arriving in Qatar on Friday and he said he feels in shape.

"I’m feeling great, I’m recovered and I’m training well and ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible," Ronaldo said.

"I feel that this Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game. So, it’s focusing in Ghana, get a win and go from there.

"We will see in the end who the best team is, but I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch."

Portugal is in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. - REUTERS

