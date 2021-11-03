Injured Messi to miss PSG’s Leipzig trip

RB Leipzig can feel a tinge of relief ahead of their do-or-die Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Lionel Messi was omitted from the PSG squad that will travel to Germany for the Group A match due to injury, but Kylian Mbappe made the team after shaking off an infection.

"Leo Messi has discomfort in the hamstring muscles of his left leg and pain in his knee following a knock," read PSG's medical statement yesterday.

Messi, who had limped off during their 2-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1 last Friday and was replaced by Mauro Icardi, had scored a brace when PSG came from behind to beat Leipzig 3-2 at Parc des Princes last month.

It was also the German side's third loss in as many matches in the "group of death", following defeats by Manchester City and Club Brugge.

Anything less than a win for Jesse Marsch's side tomorrow would almost certainly end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is wary of Leipzig's threat, saying: "They already showed at the Parc des Princes how good a team they are.

"They were dominating the match and then we scored two goals... We'll have to play a very good match to win."