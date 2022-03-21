 Jota fires late winner as fortunate Liverpool down Forest, Latest Football News - The New Paper
Football

Jota fires late winner as fortunate Liverpool down Forest

Jota fires late winner as fortunate Liverpool down Forest
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their first goal.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 21, 2022 09:58 am

NOTTINGHAM (REUTERS) - Diogo Jota's late winner earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at a spirited Nottingham Forest on Sunday (March 20) to book an FA Cup semi-final clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Second-tier Forest, who had already knocked out Premier League Arsenal and Leicester City en route to the quarter-finals, held their own in the first half, with Joe Lolley wasting a glorious chance to break the deadlock.

A much-changed Liverpool struggled to create much in the opening period, and again survived another scare early in the second as Keinan Davis almost squeezed the ball home, but away goalkeeper Alisson recovered well to smother.

The home side continued to take the game to Liverpool, with Philip Zinckernagel missing the best Forest chance of the night moments before Jota pounced 12 minutes from time to poke home the winner, breaking hearts all around the City Ground.

Forest kept coming, but their Cup run ended having gone toe-to-toe with the Premier League giants, who will now face the team they are tussling with for the top-flight crown.

More On This Topic
Football: Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Football: Klopp could extend Liverpool contract beyond 2024 if he has 'energy'
The quarter-final first legs take place on April 5-6 with the return legs the following week.
Football

Chelsea face Real Madrid in UCL quarter-finals

Related Stories

Liverpool beat Arsenal to cut Man City lead to a point

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City

Liverpool into Champions League quarters despite loss to 10-man Inter

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

liverpoolepl