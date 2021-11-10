Keep calm and qualify, says Mancini

Italy must remain calm in preparing for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Saturday morning (Singapore time) but they will be without the injured pair Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo, coach Roberto Mancini said on Monday.

The European champions are level with the Swiss on 14 points in Group C, but are top on goal difference ahead of the two teams meeting at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The winners will be in pole position to secure the one automatic qualification spot for Qatar 2022 with one game left, with the two sides having drawn 0-0 in Basel in September.

The losers will likely have to settle for a play-off spot, a frightening prospect for Italy after their embarrassing play-off defeat by Sweden during the 2018 World Cup qualifying.

"We must be calm in our preparation for this important game," Mancini told a news conference.

"Games against Switzerland are always difficult and it will be on Friday too. If we play like we did in the first game, we can get a great result...